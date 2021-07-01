Contests
Nurses at UC Medical Center get an average first-year raise of 8.8% in new contract

Wednesday was the expiration date for the contract between the union and the hospital.(waff)
By Briah Lumpkins
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - The union representing University of Cincinnati Medical Center nurses and the hospital have come to a “tentative agreement” on a contract, according to the union’s Facebook page. UCMC has more than 1,500 nurses.

Wednesday was the expiration date for the contract between the union and the hospital. The union was pushing for better nurse recruitment and retention and improved nurse-to-patient ratios, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The tentative agreement includes wage increases for the first year of the contract. The average increase was 8.8% in the first year and some nurses receiving salary increases of up to 25% over the course of 3 years, according to a press release from the Ohio Nurses Association.

The agreement also requires the medical center to tie incentives to nurse-to-patient ratios and rewards those who work extra shifts to achieve those ratios.

Voting on the contract will take place on July 7 and 8 from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m, the Enquirer reports. The location of voting is yet to be determined.

The Registered Nurses Association is a local affiliate of the Ohio Nurses Association. The local affiliate has been negotiating with UCMC since late April, the state’s association officials say.

The local association had said that UCMC was losing nurses to subcontracting jobs that pay two to three times their wages, leaving them with over 400 vacancies, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Dominic Mendiola, labor representative for the Ohio Nurses Association, said there have been nurses on the medical surgery floors who’ve been assigned up to six patients. Nurses in the intensive care unit have been given up to two patients per shift when, he said, ICU care actually demands a one-to-one ratio.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

