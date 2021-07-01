Oakley movie theater implements age policy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cinemark Oakley Station and XD movie theater is implementing an age policy for those younger than 17 years old.

The policy states no one under the age of 17 will be allowed into a movie that starts at or later than 6 p.m. without a parent/legal guardian accompanying them.

As for rated “R” movies, viewers must be at least 17 years old or have a parent/legal guardian with them throughout the movie.

The theater says IDs will be checked.

