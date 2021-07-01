Contests
Ohio BMV: Extension to renew your ID, driver license, vehicle registration ends July 1

By Avery Williams, Sia Nyorkor and Nicole Meyer
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A warning for Ohio drivers: Check the expiration date on your driver’s license, identification card, and vehicle registration.

Wednesday, lines were long at various BMV locations throughout Northeast Ohio.

Starting July 2, you could be issued a citation or ticket for driving with expired documents.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill during the pandemic that extended the expiration dates of driver licenses, identification cards and vehicle registrations.

Expired documents are not valid past July 1, according to the bill and Ohio BMV website.

You can still renew your documents on July 1.

This applies for items that expired after March 9, 2020, but before April 1, 2021.

Click here to find your closest BMV location. You can renew your vehicle registration online through OPlates.

Customers can now reserve a spot in line before arriving to an Ohio BMV location

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

