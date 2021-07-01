Pedestrian struck on Dixie Highway, dispatch says

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A pedestrian is hospitalized Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in Lakeside Park, according to police.

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. in front of Barleycorn’s restaurant in the 2600 block of Dixie Highway, police say.

The female victim was conscious when transported to the hospital, but police have not confirmed the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries.

Police say the woman was outside the crosswalk and walking against the light.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

