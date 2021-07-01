Police investigating after 15-year-old shot in Mt. Healthy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was injured in a shooting in Mt. Health Wednesday night.

Police said they responded to the 7800 block of Clovernook Avenue around 5:15 p.m. and found the 15-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, a suspect has been developed and additional information will be given later.

This is the second shooting involving a juvenile in the area during the last week, they said.

The 15-year-old underwent surgery at UC Medical Center and is expected to recover.

If you have any information on the shooting you’re asked to contact Sgt. Nolte or Sgt. Fath at 513-728-3183.

