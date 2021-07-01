Rain causes flooding in Hyde Park basements

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents on Mooney Avenue are left with a mess after Wednesday night’s rain caused their basements to flood.

FOX19 NOW spoke with two homeowners, Adam Cohen and Tim Chlon, who are now cleaning up the aftermath.

The homeowners said the sewage water backed up several inches leaving behind mud and a foul smell.

Cohen and Chlon said they called Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) to come out and assess the damage.

FOX19 NOW reached out to MSD to ask how they plan to address these situations. Here is the response from MSD Director Diana Christy:

“In the last 24 hours, MSD has received more than 400 reports of possible sewer backups and overland flooding across its service area, with the vast majority from central Hamilton County. MSD is actively investigating all reports and has more than 20 crews in the field right now.

“MSD investigates each report in an effort to determine the cause. Based on our initial evaluations, many of the reports appear to be due to widespread overland flooding, which is not within MSD’s span of control and is not covered by our Sewer Backup Program.

“In the short term, if you or someone you know has experienced a sewer backup, please report the backup to MSD as soon as possible by either calling 352-4900 or reporting it online at sbu.msdgc.org. If the backup was caused by the MSD public sewer, the property owner and tenant is normally eligible for cleaning services and claims reimbursement through MSD’s Sewer Backup Program. MSD does not cover issues caused solely by private plumbing issues or overland flooding.

“In the near term, if a property owner or tenant has experienced recurring sewer backups at a property, they may be eligible for an individualized MSD solution to prevent the backups.

“In the long term, MSD is performing a mitigation study to identify cost-effective, watershed-based solutions for chronic sewer backup issues in Hamilton County communities.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.