Star-Spangled recipes for the Fourth of July

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Karri Perry has some recipes perfect for your Fourth of July weekend.

Layered Taco Flag Dip:

The ultimate make-ahead patriotic dish for a crowd. Fun taco flavors and it’s delicious.

Use a 9X13 dish-fill horizontally, like a flag.

Ingredients:

Refried Beans-16 ounce can

Black Beans-15 ounce can-drained and rinsed

Roasted Corn-1 cup kernels

Garlic Salt- 1/2 teaspoon

Onion-1/2 cup chopped red or scallions

Sour Cream-12 ounce container

Taco Seasoning-1 Tablespoon (1 packet)

Chunky Salsa-16 ounce jar

Shredded Cheddar Cheese-2 cups

Shredded Monterey Jack-2-3 cups

Cherry Tomatoes-12-ounce container or about 18-20 cherry/grape tomatoes

Black Olives-6 ounce can whole or sliced olives-drained

((Additional optional layers:))

Prepared Guacamole 1 cup

Shredded lettuce 1-2 cups

Mild Jalapeño slices 1 small jar-drained

Green chilies 1 small can

Tips:

*An off-set spatula is a great tool for this recipe, helps to get in the corners.

*Be sure to spread the layers to the edges evenly so the flag is uniform and the finished dish will look even and flag-like.

Layer 1: Place refried beans in a microwave-safe dish and heat in the microwave for 1 minute, stirring well, refried beans spread much better when warm.

Spread refried beans in the bottom of a 9x13 dish.

Layer 2: Rinse and drain black beans, sprinkle on top of the refried bean layer.

Layer 3: Roasted corn, either grill corn on a grill 5-7 minutes until roasted or cook frozen kernels in a dry skillet 4-5 minutes, until golden and lightly browned-stirring often. Cool the corn. Remove kernels from the cob-if using. Sprinkle corn on top of the black beans.

Sprinkle corn with garlic salt.

Layer 4: Sprinkle chopped onion

Layer 5: Stir together sour cream and taco seasoning. Spread on top of onion layer.

Layer 6: Pour chunky salsa on top of sour cream, spread evenly.

Layer 7: Add shredded cheddar cheese

Layer 8: Add shredded Monterey Jack cheese.

Layer 9: Slice cherry tomatoes lengthwise. Place in rows (4) on top of the Monterey Jack sliced side down.

Layer 10: Add a square (top left) of drained black olives or black olive slices.

Layer 11: extra fancy-optional: Using a piping bag, pipe on sour cream stars with a star decorating tip.

Cover dish with plastic wrap, and refrigerate at least 3 hours to overnight for best flavor. Serve with tortilla chips, Frito Corn Chip Scoops or Doritos.

Cherry Hand Pies:

Pie Dough

2 cups all purpose flour

1-2 Tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tsp. salt

8 Tablespoons unsalted butter

¼ cup cold water

Cherry Filling:

1 12-ounce can Cherry Pie Filling

Or make homemade: mix together 2 cups of pitted cherries (sour and sweet) reserve 1 cup of the juices.

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tsp fresh lemon juice

2 generous Tablespoons arrowroot

In a saucepan, stir the cherries, reserved cherry juice, salt, lemon juice, and arrowroot together on low heat, bringing the mixture just to a boil-the juices will have thickened. For a brighter red-add 1 drop of red food coloring, stir. Allow cherry mixture to cool to room temperature before using as filling in hand-pies.

Lemon-Vanilla Glaze:

1 cup confectioner’s sugar

2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/4 tsp vanilla

Pinch salt

Step 1: Dough: Mix together flour, sugar and salt, cornstarch, cinnamon and baking powder. set aside. Make pie dough by cutting in (using a pastry blender, a fork or food processor) butter, and into the flour, sugar, salt, cornstarch, cinnamon and baking powder mixture. The butter should break down into small bits, and dough will look shaggy. Add liquid, sprinkling over the dough, mix together gently until dough comes together. ** The key to great dough is adding the least amount of liquid, while still creating a dough. When the water is added and stirred, wait one minute and gently stir again. Sometimes the flour needs a few seconds to drink in the liquid. Press the dough together to see if it comes together. If dough is still dry--add one additional Tablespoon of water if necessary.

Step 2: Using a rolling pin roll the dough 1/4 inch thickness on a floured work surface. I like to use floured parchment paper or floured wax paper.

Step 4: Cut 8-10 four-inch circles from the dough, a large biscuit cutter, cookie cutter or a lid from a plastic container would be good guides and help to make uniform circles.

Stack dough circles, set aside.

Using a rolling pin, thin each circle just slightly more (spreading them 1/2 inch more) with an additional roll of the rolling pin. The circles may take on a slightly oblong shape-with the extra roll which is fine. Re-roll any scraps to make additional dough circles.

Step 5: In the middle of each dough circle, place 1 Tablespoon of the cherry pie filling. Fold the dough over-to cover the filling. Crimp edges of the dough together by pressing together with fingers. Using a fork, use the fork tines to finish and secure the edges by pressing dough edges, trim excess.

Place prepared hand-pies on a plate. Place in the refrigerator while the oil heats.

Step 6: In a medium skillet, on medium heat, fill the skillet with 1-inch of vegetable oil. When oil is hot, gently add 3-4 hand-pies.

The oil should be warm enough to begin bubbling around the hand pie as it enters the oil.

Carefully fry the hand-pies 1-2 minutes on each side, turning the hand-pies when golden. When golden on both sides, remove from the skillet and place hand-pies on a paper towel-lined tray for 3-4 minutes. Transfer hand-pies to a cooling rack to cool and to glaze.

Step 7: Using a fork, drizzle the lemon-vanilla glaze on the cooled hand-pies. Serve and enjoy.

Glaze:

In a small bowl add 1 cup confectioner’s sugar, 1/4 teaspoon vanilla and 2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice. Mix well. *If glaze is too thick, add an additional teaspoon of lemon juice or water to reach desired glaze consistency.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.