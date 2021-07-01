Twitter suspends account of Ohio doctor who claimed COVID-19 vaccine causes magnetism

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Twitter account for a Northeast Ohio doctor and known anti-vaccine advocate has been suspended.

The main page for Dr. Sherri Tenpenny has been replaced, at least temporarily, with a slate that reads:

“Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules.”

Dr. Tenpenny became even more widely known nationally following her testimony during a recent Ohio House Health Committee hearing, where she alleged through misinformation that the COVID-19 vaccine leads to magnetism and causes metal objects to stick to one’s body.

“I’m sure you’ve seen the pictures all over the internet of people who have had these shots and now they’re magnetized. They can put a key on their forehead. It sticks. They can put spoons and forks all over them and they can stick,” Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, who practices in the Cleveland area, said in defense of House Bill 248.

Testimony going off the rails now.



Tenpenny is claiming there is metal in the vaccine that causes forks to stick to your forehead. She saw videos of it on the internet, you see



Also promoting the 5G cell phone network vaccine theory. This is the anti-vaccine "expert witness" pic.twitter.com/sPpuAqmHba — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) June 8, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention debunked Dr. Tenpenny’s inaccurate claim:

“Receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will not make you magnetic, including at the site of vaccination which is usually your arm. COVID-19 vaccines do not contain ingredients that can produce an electromagnetic field at the site of your injection. All COVID-19 vaccines are free from metals such as iron, nickel, cobalt, lithium, and rare earth alloys, as well as any manufactured products such as microelectronics, electrodes, carbon nanotubes, and nanowire semiconductors. In addition, the typical dose for a COVID-19 vaccine is less than a milliliter, which is not enough to allow magnets to be attracted to your vaccination site even if the vaccine was filled with a magnetic metal.”

Dr. Tenpenny is a licensed physician who practices in the Cleveland area.

