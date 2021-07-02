Amelia bargain store attracts shoppers, treasure hunters

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A new overstock store in the Tri-State provides great deals to shoppers who are trying to save money.

Boss Man’s Bargain Bins in Amelia has a unique concept. Every item in the store is newly stocked on Fridays, and it’s all $7. On Saturday, the items go down to $5, and more stock comes out in bins. Monday, the price is $3. What’s left on Tuesday and Wednesday is just 50 cents.

JD Coburn opened the business in October 2020.

“Our tag line is ‘Dig like a boss to find great deals,’ and it truly is like a treasure hunt,” Coburn said. “To see the customers when they come in, they’re laughing and they’re joking with each other and it’s a little bit of competition.”

For regular shoppers Kevin and Marissa Bissantz, that’s the truth.

“We’re both retired,” Kevin said. “This is like a hobby. It’s like a treasure hunt. You never know what you’re going to find.”

“We usually find things you don’t realize you need until you see them,” Marissa said.

Coburn gets his wares from Amazon, Home Depot, Target, Lowes’ and more. Some items are damaged, overstocked or just out of style. That’s where the hunting aspect comes into play.

“We actually try to network with some people because they’ll find something that we want, we’ll give them something,” Kevin said. “I mean, I give away two or three things that I pick up.”

Coburn says he opened the business to run it with his family, including his two daughters, his girlfriend, his mother, his aunt and his cousins. They all work at the store.

“I wanted to do something that would include my whole family, and then I wanted to do something that benefitted the community,” Coburn said. “This last year has been so difficult.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.