Bicyclist killed in Bond Hill hit-skip crash early Friday

The crash happened on Joseph Street, according to police.
The crash happened on Joseph Street, according to police.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A bicyclist is dead following a hit-skip crash early Friday in Bond Hill.

The bicyclist, who was a man in his 60s, was hit by a vehicle in the 1400 block of Joseph Street, said Cincinnati Police Sgt. Eric Franz.

The crash happened sometime before 4:30 a.m. when police arrived at the scene.

The identity of the man has not been released yet.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 513-352-2514.

