Caught on Camera: Men break into Cincinnati home three times in less than a week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating after two men broke into and burglarized an East Price Hill home three times in less than a week.

Ken Read and his wife say watching their surveillance footage of the burglaries is chilling.

Read says when they got back home on June 24, it took a while to notice they’d had company.

“I noticed that the security camera had been unplugged from its charging source,” Read said. “Then I realized the camera wasn’t even there, it had been ripped out of the wall.”

The thieves made off with a Playstation, computers and credit cards.

“It’s scary for me,” Read’s wife said, “because they’be been upstairs in the bedrooms, and that just feels like we have been violated. You just feel like nothing is safe.”

The Reads say after their credit cars were stolen, there was an attempt to purchase $500 worth of groceries.

Police are working to see if they can get more surveillance video from the incident.

