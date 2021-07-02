CVG Airport expecting rise in passengers Fourth of July weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky International Airport officials expect the airport to be busy this Fourth of July weekend now that many people are vaccinated, and some travelers feel comfortable flying again.

CVG officials say they have been busy all day Friday with long check-in lines and plenty of people going to see family, friends, or go on vacation.

Airport officials say they are seeing a rise in travelers this summer. They are expecting to reach 80% of the passenger volume they had in 2019.

Passenger Verlinna Edwards says she has not been on a plane in 12 years. She says she and her husband were waiting for the pandemic to dwindle to go on a vacation to Tampa, FL.

Edwards says that when they got to the airport, it was too crowded to the point that they could not find a parking spot.

“We finally get to come out. That’s pretty exciting, scary at the same time because I’m traveling to like a whole new place and I don’t know what’s going to go on there. Does everyone wear their mask? Do they not? Do I need to make sure what I touch and don’t touch and things of that sort? So there’s a lot of things that go through my mind,” Edwards said.

On Wednesday, CVG officials gave tips for passengers traveling this weekend.

One of the tips for travelers is to wear a mask because airport guidelines still require them to wear them at all times.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.