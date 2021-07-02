Delhi police credit victim coming forward with child porn bust

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The act of a victim coming forward to accuse a Delhi man of harassing her on social media led police to discover a much more serious crime.

Delhi Township police say they found child pornography on the phone of David Flaherty, 39.

The discovery, according to police, followed a months-long investigation that only got off the ground thanks to Kimberly Bock.

Bock says in February 2020 she began receiving incessant and unsolicited Snapchat messages from a man showing his private parts.

“I told them to stop, and they did not stop,” Bock said on Thursday. “So at first I got really scared.”

Bock blocked the account, but the same person made another account and attached a video of their genitals to their friend request.

“It’s infuriating because it’s somebody saying to you, ‘I’m going to make you look at this, whether you like it or not,’” she said.

Bock investigated the man on her own and soon, due to what she describes as a “dumb move” of his, discovered his identity as Flaherty.

Bock says she’s known Flaherty since childhood.

“We used to go over to his house all the time,” she said. “His house was the hangout. We were all in a band together.”

At that point, Bock reported Flaherty to the Delhi Township Police Department, who arrested him and procured warrants to search his cell phone.

“When we did this, we found child pornography,” Delhi Township Police Lt. Joseph Macaluso said, adding some of the alleged porn depicted children under 10.

Macaluso says police also found requests Flaherty had made to underage girls.

“I am disgusted and furious honestly,” Bock said.

Still, it’s thanks to Bock that police found the alleged child porn at all.

“Had we not received a call from the adult in the situation to ask us to look into it, we may not have found him for a while, if ever,” Macaluso said.

A Hamilton County grand jury has indicted Flaherty on nine counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor as well as telecommunication harassment charges.

