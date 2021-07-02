Contests
Dry today with lower humidity

By Olga Breese
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly sunny today with a few clouds from time to time. Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s. Today is Fireworks Friday! If you are heading out to Great American Ball Park this evening as the Reds host the Cubs, it’s going to be pleasant. Temperatures in the mid 70s for the start of the game at 7:10, then falling into the mid 60s by the end of the game.

Temperatures climb higher on Saturday back to the near 80 with dry conditions.

You’ll notice the rising humidity on Sunday but it will not reach oppressive levels. You can expect temperatures in the mid 80s for your Independence Day celebrations.

The sticky stuff returns Monday. Next week will be warm to hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday.

