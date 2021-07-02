Contests
“No criminal charges” against former UC officer in Sam DuBose investigation, federal officials say

Samuel DuBose/Ray Tensing/FOX19 NOW/file
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A federal review of the 2015 fatal shooting of Sam DuBose by former University of Cincinnati Officer Ray Tensing has concluded without criminal charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, along with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, announced Friday.

“Federal civil rights statutes – which are written by Congress – require federal authorities to prove beyond a reasonable doubt unanimously to a jury of twelve that a defendant willfully used unreasonable force with the specific intent of violating a victim’s constitutional rights. To establish willfulness beyond a reasonable doubt, federal authorities would be required to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the former officer acted with the deliberate and specific intent to do something the law forbids. This is one of the highest standards of intent imposed by law,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated in a press release.

Justice Department officials say they have notified DuBose’s family.

Tensing shot and killed DuBose during a traffic stop just off of the University of Cincinnati’s campus on July 19, 2015.

>> UC Police complete voluntary monitoring in light of Sam DuBose shooting

Investigators said Tensing pulled DuBose over for not having a front license plate.

UC fired Tensing shortly after the shooting, and the university paid $5.3 million in a settlement to DuBose’s family. UC also paid more than $350,000 in back pay, benefits and legal fees to Tensing.

Stew Mathews, Tensing’s lawyer during the time of the trial, says the last time he spoke to Tensing was when they had dinner about six weeks ago. Mathews says Tensing is now living somewhere out West.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

