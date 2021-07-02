Contests
Fireworks safety tips for the Fourth of July weekend

By Lauren Minor
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The US Consumer Product Safety Commission released fireworks safety tips for the Fourth of July weekend.

According to the report, fireworks-related injuries and deaths were up 50% in 2020 compared to 2019.

More than 15,000 people were taken to the ER last year for fireworks injuries.

The most injured part of the body is hands and fingers, which account for 30%.

For a list of Fourth of July events in the Tri-State, click here.

