Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Department of Justice releases Capitol riot tunnel standoff video

By CNN
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Justice released bodycamera videos Thursday from the assault on the Capitol Hill tunnel recorded during the January 6, 2021 riot.

The videos, which have graphic visuals and languages, were released after CNN and other media outlets sued prosecutors to gain access.

This particular footage was released as part of the evidence collected against Federico Klein, a former state department employee.

The Trump political appointee has pleaded not guilty to an eight-count indictment for allegedly assaulting police officers with a stolen riot shield.

Klein can be seen briefly in the video

Capitol police officers, some who were bleeding, are repeatedly heard pleading with rioters to let go of the door and leave the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Philpot with her son
Four people indicted after woman’s body found in Brown County
The young boy died on Wednesday, according to the report.
2-year-old boy dies due to ‘apparent drowning’ in NKY
A shooting occurred Wednesday in a case involving US Marshals, according to the Boone County...
Body removed from Boone County shooting scene, coroner says
Officers responded to Clovernook Avenue for a report of a shooting.
Police investigating after 15-year-old shot in Mt. Healthy
Amanda Philpot with her son
Family of woman found dead in Brown County grief-stricken, ‘horrified’

Latest News

The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day...
Hundreds believed dead in heat wave despite efforts to help
Nearby homes and cars were damaged in the blast. At least 16 people were injured, three...
17 hurt as illegal fireworks cache explodes in Los Angeles
DOJ releases bodycamera footage of the Capitol riot "tunnel scene."
GRAHIC: DOJ releases bodycamera footage of the Capitol riot "tunnel scene"
David Flaherty
Delhi police credit victim coming forward with child porn bust