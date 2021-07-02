Gun violence, drugs, more discussed during Westwood public safety forum

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Westwood residents had the opportunity Thursday to voice their concerns to several city officials.

Council members, Cincinnati police, and University of Cincinnati Health officials were on hand to hear some of the worries.

Gun violence, drugs, pedestrian safety, and a lack of resources for youth in Westwood were just some of the concerns mentioned.

Hope Dudley says her son Chaz Dudley was shot and killed in 2007. The case remains unsolved.

“A lot of times, they talk about defunding the police. I would be terrified if they defended the police, we do not need that,” Dudley stressed. “We need to step up as citizens and take our community back.”

Thursday’s forum was the first in a series Cincinnati City Councilwoman Betsy Sundermann says she plans on holding across several neighborhoods.

Sundermann says she wrote down everyone’s concerns and plans to take them back to City Council to make changes.

“I am really happy with our meeting tonight,” Sundermann said. “We had a lot of citizens show up. We had some things that I thought we would hear and some things that I didn’t think we would hear. So, I think this will help us know how to allocate money in our city budget.”

The date for the next forum has not been set yet.

