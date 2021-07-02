Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Gun violence, drugs, more discussed during Westwood public safety forum

By Brittany Harry
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Westwood residents had the opportunity Thursday to voice their concerns to several city officials.

Council members, Cincinnati police, and University of Cincinnati Health officials were on hand to hear some of the worries.

Gun violence, drugs, pedestrian safety, and a lack of resources for youth in Westwood were just some of the concerns mentioned.

Hope Dudley says her son Chaz Dudley was shot and killed in 2007. The case remains unsolved.

“A lot of times, they talk about defunding the police. I would be terrified if they defended the police, we do not need that,” Dudley stressed. “We need to step up as citizens and take our community back.”

Thursday’s forum was the first in a series Cincinnati City Councilwoman Betsy Sundermann says she plans on holding across several neighborhoods.

Sundermann says she wrote down everyone’s concerns and plans to take them back to City Council to make changes.

“I am really happy with our meeting tonight,” Sundermann said. “We had a lot of citizens show up. We had some things that I thought we would hear and some things that I didn’t think we would hear. So, I think this will help us know how to allocate money in our city budget.”

The date for the next forum has not been set yet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Philpot with her son
Four people indicted after woman’s body found in Brown County
The young boy died on Wednesday, according to the report.
2-year-old boy dies due to ‘apparent drowning’ in NKY
A shooting occurred Wednesday in a case involving US Marshals, according to the Boone County...
Body removed from Boone County shooting scene, coroner says
Officers responded to Clovernook Avenue for a report of a shooting.
Police investigating after 15-year-old shot in Mt. Healthy
Amanda Philpot with her son
Family of woman found dead in Brown County grief-stricken, ‘horrified’

Latest News

Fireworks-related injuries and deaths were up 50% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the...
Fireworks safety tips for the Fourth of July weekend
David Flaherty
Delhi police credit victim coming forward with child porn bust
Suspects break into East Price Hill home three times in less than a week
Caught on Camera: Men break into Cincinnati home three times in less than a week
A shooting occurred Wednesday in a case involving US Marshals, according to the Boone County...
Police detail deadly officer-involved shooting in Florence