Less Humid & Dry Friday
The 4th Of July looks dry and more humid with temperatures in the mid 80′s on Sunday.
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dry and comfortable start to your Friday morning. It finally starts to feel comfortable and it stays that way through Saturday.
Look for a high of 77 degrees Friday and 78 degrees on Saturday.
Humidity will be on the rise Sunday but not reach oppressive levels. Sunshine and a high of 93 degrees on Sunday.
The sticky stuff returns Monday. Next week will be warm to hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday.
