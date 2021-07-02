Contests
Less Humid & Dry Friday

The 4th Of July looks dry and more humid with temperatures in the mid 80′s on Sunday.
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dry and comfortable start to your Friday morning. It finally starts to feel comfortable and it stays that way through Saturday.

Look for a high of 77 degrees Friday and 78 degrees on Saturday.

Humidity will be on the rise Sunday but not reach oppressive levels. Sunshine and a high of 93 degrees on Sunday.

The sticky stuff returns Monday. Next week will be warm to hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

