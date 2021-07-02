Less Humid & Dry Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dry and comfortable start to your Friday morning. It finally starts to feel comfortable and it stays that way through Saturday.

Look for a high of 77 degrees Friday and 78 degrees on Saturday.

Humidity will be on the rise Sunday but not reach oppressive levels. Sunshine and a high of 93 degrees on Sunday.

The sticky stuff returns Monday. Next week will be warm to hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday.

