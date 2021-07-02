Contests
Man indicted in murder of 6-month-old boy

Leandre Glenn, 21, indicted on murder of a 6-month-old.
Leandre Glenn, 21, indicted on murder of a 6-month-old.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Maggy Mcdonel
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been indicted in the murder of a 6-month-old baby boy.

21-year-old Leandre Glenn murdered Christopher Walter on June 15, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters.

Deters says that on the 15th, Glenn was caring for Walter, who is not his biological son, all day.

In the evening, the prosecutor says Glenn brought the 6-month-old to Children’s Hospital unconscious. The baby remained on life-support until June 20, when he succumbed to his injuries.

The Hamilton County Coroner found Walter’s death was caused by a traumatic brain injury and blunt impacts to the head. They say there was also evidence of strangulation found around the baby’s neck and throat.

“It’s been a tough year. I don’t know what would ever possess someone to do this to anyone, let alone such a young boy. This callous disregard for human life is unbelievable, and we have seen way too much of this in Hamilton County. It is our goal to bring Christopher and his short life some form of justice,” said Deters.

Glenn is being indicted on two counts of murder, one count of endangering children, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

If convicted on all counts, he faces the possibility of life in prison.

