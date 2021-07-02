MLB announces administrative leave for Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, who won the National League Cy Young Award last season for the Cincinnati Reds, was placed on a seven-day administrative leave effective immediately as police investigate allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman, per an announcement Friday from Major League Baseball, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer said.

The league “continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation,” according to the announcement.

More from ESPN’s Jeff Passan via Twitter:

Bauer had been scheduled to start Sunday for the Dodgers. He’s in his first season as a Dodger after spending part of the 2019 season and all of the 2020 season with the Reds.

