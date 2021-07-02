Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

New PSA has kids reminding adults how to behave on planes

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration is enlisting children to help remind adults how to behave during flights.

A new public service announcement features kids speaking out against unruly and violent incidents onboard airplanes.

The agency also shared a meme this week reminding people they could spend $35,000 on a new truck or pay that in a fine for being out-of-control on a plane.

The FAA has received more than 3,200 reports of unruly passengers so far this year.

It says more than 2,400 incidents involved conflicts over wearing a mask.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Philpot with her son
Four people indicted after woman’s body found in Brown County
The young boy died on Wednesday, according to the report.
2-year-old boy dies due to ‘apparent drowning’ in NKY
A shooting occurred Wednesday in a case involving US Marshals, according to the Boone County...
Body removed from Boone County shooting scene, coroner says
Suspects break into East Price Hill home three times in less than a week
Caught on Camera: Men break into Cincinnati home three times in less than a week
A shooting occurred Wednesday in a case involving US Marshals, according to the Boone County...
Police detail deadly officer-involved shooting in Florence

Latest News

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
25 facts about fireworks
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run...
Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tests positive for marijuana, will miss Olympic 100
Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended from US Olympic team for one month after testing positive...
Track start Sha'Carri Richardson suspended after testing positive for THC