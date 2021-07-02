Police detail deadly officer-involved shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - The subject in a US Marshals Service investigation is dead after authorities shot them during a standoff in Florence on Wednesday.

Law enforcement had remained tight-lipped about the details surrounding the shooting, but Kentucky State Police, which is handling the investigation, issued a release Thursday night.

According to KSP, US Marshals attempted to execute multiple search warrants on the subject Wednesday shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Marshals found the subject in a home on Garden Drive and “made contact,” KSP says. At that point, the subject fired a weapon.

KSP says a brief standoff followed, during which the subject brandished a firearm. Law enforcement then fired at and hit the subject.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, KSP says, but the subject died at the scene.

No officers were injured.

KSP released no information on the subject or the nature of the investigation that led to the standoff.

