Part of Tri-State see swarms of Mayflies

By Amber Jayanth
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -First, the Tri-State saw the cicada invasion, and now parts are seeing swarms of Mayflies.

“Mayflies belong to the insect order Ephemeroptera and they’re probably the most ancient flying insect that we know. Their fossils go all the way back before the time of the dinosaur,” Dr. Gene Kritsky with Mount St. Joseph University said.

Swarms of them flew around Great American Ballpark during the Reds game Thursday night.

“I just thought they were the cicadas like there were so many of them,” Kimmy Washington said.

One woman, Jasmine Banks, says, “There’s hills of them. They’re everywhere. I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

According to Dr. Kritsky, they make appearances every year. They begin their life underwater, and when it’s time to mate, they emerge.

“And they have these mating swarms and that’s what people are seeing now are these large aggregations of Mayflies and literally hundreds or thousands of these things will come out at a time, enough to interfere with weather radar,” Dr. Kritsky said.

Those will be out by water this weekend, can expect to spot them.

Kritsky says that people should not be afraid of them.

He says that seeing them every year is a good sign because “they like clean conditions. They are a sign of good water quality in many cases.”

Mayflies are emerging more this year due to the unusual spring weather, Dr. Kritsky said.

“We’ve had an unusual spring where we had these periods of cool weather and then really hot weather and so what we’re seeing is a lot of the adults maturing at the same time going on their mating flights in a small period of days,” Dr. Kritsky said.

Once they emerge, they only live for about two to three days.

There are a few different species in the area, so residents see the swarms a few times this summer, which will only happen near bodies of water.

