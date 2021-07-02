Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Spanking children could do more harm than good, reports say

Research suggests spanking children could do more harm than good.
Research suggests spanking children could do more harm than good.(Nadezhda1906 | Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A study recently published by The Lancet is reporting that spanking children could do more harm than good.

While physical punishment has been around for decades, it is increasingly viewed as having a negative impact.

Researchers compiled data from 69 various studies to inform practitioners and policy makers about the potential impacts of spanking.

The Lancet summarized these findings and identified several key themes, including evidence that shows “physical punishment is not associated with positive outcomes over time.”

Instead, the report suggests that spanking predicts increases in child behavior issues over time, adding there is evidence of a dose-response relationship.

Spanking also increases the risk of involvement with child protective services, according to the summary.

“The consistency of these findings indicates that physical punishment is harmful to children and that policy remedies are warranted,” the report concluded.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Philpot with her son
Four people indicted after woman’s body found in Brown County
The young boy died on Wednesday, according to the report.
2-year-old boy dies due to ‘apparent drowning’ in NKY
A shooting occurred Wednesday in a case involving US Marshals, according to the Boone County...
Body removed from Boone County shooting scene, coroner says
A shooting occurred Wednesday in a case involving US Marshals, according to the Boone County...
Police detail deadly officer-involved shooting in Florence
Officers responded to Clovernook Avenue for a report of a shooting.
Police investigating after 15-year-old shot in Mt. Healthy

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2020 file photo, a statue stands outside the Boys Scouts of America...
Boy Scouts of America reaches $850M agreement with victims
A Boy Scout uses a toy shark to demonstrate the attack that injured his hand as he was rowing a...
Shark bites Boy Scout paddling canoe
Virgin Galactic announced the company’s founder, Richard Branson, will participate in the next...
Richard Branson announces trip to space, ahead of Jeff Bezos
File photo of a JetBlue plane leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. (AP...
US plans to make airlines refund fees if bags are delayed