Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson could miss Olympics after testing positive for marijuana, sources say

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run...
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.(Ashley Landis | AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana, an infraction that could cause her to miss the Olympics, sources say.

Multiple media outlets said Richardson tested positive for THC following a 100-meter race win in the U.S. Olympic trials June 18.

She could face a 30-day suspension for failing the drug screening.

It is unknown if this test result will keep her out of the Olympics entirely or if she will appeal the results.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has banned cannabis, though its use is allowed in several states for everything from medical purposes to recreational use.

Richardson tweeted “I am human” Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Philpot with her son
Four people indicted after woman’s body found in Brown County
The young boy died on Wednesday, according to the report.
2-year-old boy dies due to ‘apparent drowning’ in NKY
A shooting occurred Wednesday in a case involving US Marshals, according to the Boone County...
Body removed from Boone County shooting scene, coroner says
A shooting occurred Wednesday in a case involving US Marshals, according to the Boone County...
Police detail deadly officer-involved shooting in Florence
Officers responded to Clovernook Avenue for a report of a shooting.
Police investigating after 15-year-old shot in Mt. Healthy

Latest News

Only one entry per person will be accepted, and each entry is eligible for all future drawings.
Kentucky to announce first ‘Shot at a Million’ winner Friday
Elsa strengthens to hurricane force as it approaches eastern Caribbean.
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
A 10-year-old girl wounded in a shooting that killed three members of her family had the...
Wounded 10-year-old played dead after family killed
Sarah Perkins
Warren County teen found safe after missing since last week