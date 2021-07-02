Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

All lanes of NB I-75 reopened after crash

All lanes are back open.
All lanes are back open.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All lanes on northbound I-75 after I-74/Exit 4 are back open following a crash.

The crash was reported a few minutes before 4:45 a.m.

About an hour later, traffic was back to normal.

For current traffic conditions across the Tri-State, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Philpot with her son
Four people indicted after woman’s body found in Brown County
The young boy died on Wednesday, according to the report.
2-year-old boy dies due to ‘apparent drowning’ in NKY
A shooting occurred Wednesday in a case involving US Marshals, according to the Boone County...
Body removed from Boone County shooting scene, coroner says
Officers responded to Clovernook Avenue for a report of a shooting.
Police investigating after 15-year-old shot in Mt. Healthy
Amanda Philpot with her son
Family of woman found dead in Brown County grief-stricken, ‘horrified’

Latest News

There is no word on when it will reopen.
Ramp from EB I-275 to 74 near Miamitown reopens after crash
Road closed sign (Source: KFVS)
Roads closed in Clifton due to natural gas leak
Police said the closure will last till 12 a.m.
Ronald Reagan Hwy reopens after downed utility lines cause hours-long closure
The semi overturned around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
NB I-75 reopens after semi overturns