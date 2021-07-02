All lanes of NB I-75 reopened after crash
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - All lanes on northbound I-75 after I-74/Exit 4 are back open following a crash.
The crash was reported a few minutes before 4:45 a.m.
About an hour later, traffic was back to normal.
