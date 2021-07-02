Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Warren County teen found safe after missing since last week

Sarah Perkins
Sarah Perkins(Carlisle Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 17-year-old has been found and is safe after she was missing for a week.

Sarah Perkins returned home around 12 a.m. Friday, according to the Carlisle Police Department.

Her parents, Loralee and Mike Perkins, talked with FOX19 NOW earlier in the week.

They said Sarah snuck out of her room on June 25 to go to a party with friends.

Loralee went into her daughter’s room around 11:30 p.m. that night, thinking the 17-year-old was still there.

“She had a mock body on her bed stuffed in clothes, and I shook it and I instantly knew that she was gone,” Loralee said.

When the parents heard that Sarah might have gone to the Holiday Inn in Franklin, they immediately went there and found out from Sarah’s friends that somebody picked her up.

“We have no idea who that person is, and they claim they don’t know who she is either,” said Mike.

On Friday, police did not say how Sarah was found or if she just returned home.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Philpot with her son
Four people indicted after woman’s body found in Brown County
The young boy died on Wednesday, according to the report.
2-year-old boy dies due to ‘apparent drowning’ in NKY
A shooting occurred Wednesday in a case involving US Marshals, according to the Boone County...
Body removed from Boone County shooting scene, coroner says
A shooting occurred Wednesday in a case involving US Marshals, according to the Boone County...
Police detail deadly officer-involved shooting in Florence
Officers responded to Clovernook Avenue for a report of a shooting.
Police investigating after 15-year-old shot in Mt. Healthy

Latest News

Only one entry per person will be accepted, and each entry is eligible for all future drawings.
Kentucky to announce first ‘Shot at a Million’ winner Friday
Gabril Newman and Gregory Wendell Newman
AMBER Alert issued for missing baby abducted in North Carolina
Fireworks-related injuries and deaths were up 50% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the...
Fireworks safety tips for the Fourth of July weekend
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.