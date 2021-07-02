Warren County teen found safe after missing since last week

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 17-year-old has been found and is safe after she was missing for a week.

Sarah Perkins returned home around 12 a.m. Friday, according to the Carlisle Police Department.

Her parents, Loralee and Mike Perkins, talked with FOX19 NOW earlier in the week.

They said Sarah snuck out of her room on June 25 to go to a party with friends.

Loralee went into her daughter’s room around 11:30 p.m. that night, thinking the 17-year-old was still there.

“She had a mock body on her bed stuffed in clothes, and I shook it and I instantly knew that she was gone,” Loralee said.

When the parents heard that Sarah might have gone to the Holiday Inn in Franklin, they immediately went there and found out from Sarah’s friends that somebody picked her up.

“We have no idea who that person is, and they claim they don’t know who she is either,” said Mike.

On Friday, police did not say how Sarah was found or if she just returned home.

