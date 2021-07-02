Contests
Winker and Castellanos named All-Star Game starters

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos watches as he hits a three-run home run during the fifth...
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos watches as he hits a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Sunday, April 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Major League Baseball announced Wednesday night that Reds outfielders Jesse Winker and Nick Castellanos will both start in this summer’s All-Star Game.

Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker, back right, celebrates with teammates after hitting an RBI...
Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker, back right, celebrates with teammates after hitting an RBI walk-off single during the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Cincinnati, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The Reds won 1-0. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)

The game is on Tuesday, July 13, at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. It will be televised on FOX19 NOW.

The Reds have two players starting in the Midsummer Classic for the first time in eight years. Joey Votto and Brandon Phillips both started in 2013.

It’s the first All-star nod for Winker and Castellanos.

Before Wednesday night, Castellanos led MLB in total hits (102), doubles (27) and batting average. Winker ranked top five in the National League in total hits (90), home runs (19) and batting average.

