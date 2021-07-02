Winker and Castellanos named All-Star Game starters
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Major League Baseball announced Wednesday night that Reds outfielders Jesse Winker and Nick Castellanos will both start in this summer’s All-Star Game.
The game is on Tuesday, July 13, at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. It will be televised on FOX19 NOW.
The Reds have two players starting in the Midsummer Classic for the first time in eight years. Joey Votto and Brandon Phillips both started in 2013.
It’s the first All-star nod for Winker and Castellanos.
Before Wednesday night, Castellanos led MLB in total hits (102), doubles (27) and batting average. Winker ranked top five in the National League in total hits (90), home runs (19) and batting average.
