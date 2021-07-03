Contests
1 dead from gunshot wounds in Walnut Hills, police say

Police investigate after finding a victim dead from gunshot wounds in Walnut Hills.
Police investigate after finding a victim dead from gunshot wounds in Walnut Hills.(WXIX)
By Kody Fisher
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead Friday night in Walnut Hills, police say.

Police responded to the 2300 block of St. James Avenue around 9 p.m. on reports that a victim had collapsed.

Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds.

Police have not confirmed the shooting took place near where they found the victim.

They have not released any information on the victim or possible suspects.

FOX19 is at the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

