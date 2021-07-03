Contests
Child struck by car in Crescent Springs, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Crescent Springs police are at the scene of a child struck by a car.

The crash happened at 9:41 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Buttermilk Pike and Crestbook Drive.

Officers did not provide the exact age of the boy but said he is under 15.

The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

No word on whether the driver stayed at the scene.

FOX19 is at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

