Deadly motorcycle crash in Clermont County, OSP says

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is dead Friday after a crash in Stonelick Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 7:37 p.m. on State Route 132 at milepost 18, OSP says.

A 2019 Honda Grom driven by Jessica Meadors, 43, of Loveland, was heading northwest on 132 when it traveled off the road at a curve and hit a guardrail.

Meadors was the only one on the motorcycle.

First responders pronounced Meadors dead at the scene.

She was not wearing a helmet, OSP says.

Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to be a factor.

OSP’s Batavia Post is investigating.

