Fourth of July Weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Humidity levels have dropped and air from Canada will dominate the FOX19 NOW viewing area until early Sunday morning. Southerly winds will warm temperatures and increase humidity Sunday with the sultry stuff back on Monday.

The humidity rise Sunday will not push it to oppressive levels. The sticky stuff returns Monday. Next week will be warm to hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday.

