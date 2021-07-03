Fundraiser aims to replace Evanston youth group’s stolen lawnmowers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The latest setback for an Evanston youth group has grounded its lawnmowing program—but hopefully not for good.

The youth group is based out of the Christ Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church, where Peterson Mingo is a pastor.

One of the youth group’s programs, a lawn-mowing and lawn-care team called Rights of Passage, has around 20 young adults participants.

The program travels has traveled as far as West Chester to mow lawns.

“We would go out into the community and cut grass,” Pastor Mingo said. “Most of the time, for the seniors we would do it for free, or if they wanted to give a donation, they could.”

But at one point the van they use broke down, which set them back a bit. And then the van’s catalytic converter was stolen, which set them back a lot.

The latest blow came a few weeks ago when all the program’s lawn equipment was stolen from a shed, grinding the operation to an indefinite halt.

“It just doesn’t seem like a good way,” 14-year-old Malachi Mingo, who is involved with the program, said. “There are so many other ways to make money. Stealing is an option, but it’s not a good one.”

Word of the theft reached Brian Garry, Neighborhoods United chair, last week. He reached out to Pastor Mingo about the status of the program.

“I said, ‘Well Brian, we’re not doing it anymore because we don’t have the lawnmowers,’” Pastor Mingo recalled. “’We have the young men who want to do it, but we just don’t have the equipment anymore.’”

Garry soon started a fundraiser to replace the lawnmowers.

“So far we have raised about $1,000,” he said. “Just for the lawnmowers, I am trying to raise $3,600. We want to get really nice, durable lawnmowers for the kids.”

Garry says he’s hoping to raise enough money to be able to buy 12 lawnmowers.

“We have to show our youth and seniors that we value them, that they are valuable human beings,” he said. “With programs like this, because we’re giving them jobs and opportunities and valuing the seniors by cutting the grass for free.”

Pastor Mingo says some of the youths are ready to be involved in the program again too.

“They are ready for it, because there is a need in their homes,” he said. “But they also see what’s going on in the streets. So they want to be able to meet those needs without putting their family or themselves in jeopardy. It’s an ideal situation for them, and they love it.”

Pastor Mingo says once enough money is raised, he will get the program going again.

He also says once that happens, the participants will take the lawnmowers home with them.

