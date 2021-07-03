Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Fundraiser aims to replace Evanston youth group’s stolen lawnmowers

The group used to mow lawns for seniors in the Tri-State. They hope to be able to do it again.
By Brittany Harry
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The latest setback for an Evanston youth group has grounded its lawnmowing program—but hopefully not for good.

The youth group is based out of the Christ Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church, where Peterson Mingo is a pastor.

One of the youth group’s programs, a lawn-mowing and lawn-care team called Rights of Passage, has around 20 young adults participants.

The program travels has traveled as far as West Chester to mow lawns.

“We would go out into the community and cut grass,” Pastor Mingo said. “Most of the time, for the seniors we would do it for free, or if they wanted to give a donation, they could.”

But at one point the van they use broke down, which set them back a bit. And then the van’s catalytic converter was stolen, which set them back a lot.

The latest blow came a few weeks ago when all the program’s lawn equipment was stolen from a shed, grinding the operation to an indefinite halt.

“It just doesn’t seem like a good way,” 14-year-old Malachi Mingo, who is involved with the program, said. “There are so many other ways to make money. Stealing is an option, but it’s not a good one.”

Word of the theft reached Brian Garry, Neighborhoods United chair, last week. He reached out to Pastor Mingo about the status of the program.

“I said, ‘Well Brian, we’re not doing it anymore because we don’t have the lawnmowers,’” Pastor Mingo recalled. “’We have the young men who want to do it, but we just don’t have the equipment anymore.’”

Garry soon started a fundraiser to replace the lawnmowers.

“So far we have raised about $1,000,” he said. “Just for the lawnmowers, I am trying to raise $3,600. We want to get really nice, durable lawnmowers for the kids.”

Garry says he’s hoping to raise enough money to be able to buy 12 lawnmowers.

“We have to show our youth and seniors that we value them, that they are valuable human beings,” he said. “With programs like this, because we’re giving them jobs and opportunities and valuing the seniors by cutting the grass for free.”

Pastor Mingo says some of the youths are ready to be involved in the program again too.

“They are ready for it, because there is a need in their homes,” he said. “But they also see what’s going on in the streets. So they want to be able to meet those needs without putting their family or themselves in jeopardy. It’s an ideal situation for them, and they love it.”

Pastor Mingo says once enough money is raised, he will get the program going again.

He also says once that happens, the participants will take the lawnmowers home with them.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Philpot with her son
Four people indicted after woman’s body found in Brown County
Suspects break into East Price Hill home three times in less than a week
Caught on Camera: Men break into Cincinnati home three times in less than a week
The young boy died on Wednesday, according to the report.
2-year-old boy dies due to ‘apparent drowning’ in NKY
A shooting occurred Wednesday in a case involving US Marshals, according to the Boone County...
Body removed from Boone County shooting scene, coroner says
A shooting occurred Wednesday in a case involving US Marshals, according to the Boone County...
Police detail deadly officer-involved shooting in Florence

Latest News

Deadly motorcycle crash in Clermont County, OSP says
Police at the scene of a child struck by a car in Crescent Springs.
Child struck by car in Crescent Springs, police say
Police investigate after finding a victim dead from gunshot wounds in Walnut Hills.
1 dead from gunshot wounds in Walnut Hills, police say
NKY officer who shot, killed armed suspect will not face charges, prosecutor says
NKY officer who shot, killed armed suspect will not face charges, prosecutor says