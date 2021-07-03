Man canoes 7,500 miles across country, makes way to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One man is canoeing 7,500 miles across the country and made his way to the Queen City Saturday.

Neal Moore says that he is canoeing on this 2-year expedition to “explore how rivers, people, and communities connect.”

“The big idea is to go coast to coast, sea to shining sea to explore and celebrate this great land,” Moore said.

Officials with Moore say that he is more than 6,000 miles and 16 months into the journey.

Moore says that he has about 1500 miles and six more months to go until he reaches New York City.

As he paddles up the Ohio River, he plans on spending the Fourth of July weekend in Cincinnati.

“I’ll be taking in a reds game on the fourth. Just to see the reds stadium right here and the skyline, it’s just remarkable. The history that’s here, the people, the character, the grit. What I’m trying to do is explore how the rivers of this land connect but also as a storyteller how us as people connect,” Moore said.

Moore’s canoe is filled with signatures from people across the country wishing him well as he takes on this expedition.

“I think it is a unique way to experience this great land, the canoe is the first mode of transport these rivers were the thoroughfare to have the chance to come coast to coast to really see the country up close and personal is just a great experience,” Moore said.

