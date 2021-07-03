Ohio Task Force One wraps up first day of work at Florida condo collapse site

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Ohio Task Force 1 wrapped up their first-day of work at the condominium collapse site in Miami-Dade County, FL.

The group will be working nonstop for at least two weeks to find the missing victims.

“They’re working this, we would call it the rubble pile. They’re working this rescue scene. Sifting through debris, they’re working with cranes to move large slabs of concrete,” Phil Sinewe with the Ohio Task Force 1 said.

The Ohio Task Force 1 will be rotating 12-hour shifts.

This is not the first time the team has been called for a clean-up like this.

“We have about six to eight guys who were on 911. They’re a great resource for passing along information and education to our younger guys to continue that talent moving forward,” Sinewe said.

A hurricane is supposed to be arriving through the Caribbean, so the team was asked to pack extra equipment.

“They’re actually took their boats with them, and the reason FEMA wanted the boats brought with the team was exactly for that,” Sinewe said.

While the death count continues to rise, many remain missing, and as time passes, so do the hopes that anyone else will be found alive among the ruined condo remains.

“You know, there have been records around the world of people 14 to 16 days found in collapsed structures still alive. You know, that possibility is still there though it’s fairly remote,” Sinewe said.

