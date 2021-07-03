Police identify victim in fatal Walnut Hills shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Officers with the Cincinnati Police Department identified the victim of a fatal Walnut Hills shooting that happened Friday night.

Police say Kylton Clide, 24, died as a result of a shooting that took place in the 2300 block of St James Avenue.

>> 1 dead from gunshot wounds in Walnut Hills, police say

Officers were dispatched to the area around 9 p.m. for the report that a victim had collapsed.

Clide died at the scene, officers said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers did not say if they have a suspect yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.