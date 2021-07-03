Police identify victim in fatal Walnut Hills shooting
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Officers with the Cincinnati Police Department identified the victim of a fatal Walnut Hills shooting that happened Friday night.
Police say Kylton Clide, 24, died as a result of a shooting that took place in the 2300 block of St James Avenue.
Officers were dispatched to the area around 9 p.m. for the report that a victim had collapsed.
Clide died at the scene, officers said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Officers did not say if they have a suspect yet.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.
