Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Police in Fort Worth, Texas, say eight people have been wounded in a shooting near a car wash in which it appears multiple guns were used.

Police said the eight gunshot victims were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition.

Police said no suspects are in custody.

Police say an officer in the area heard gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the eight people who had been shot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects break into East Price Hill home three times in less than a week
Caught on Camera: Men break into Cincinnati home three times in less than a week
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting that happened in Walnut Hills Friday night.
Police identify victim in fatal Walnut Hills shooting
Deadly motorcycle crash in Clermont County, OSP says
Police at the scene of a child struck by a car in Crescent Springs.
10-year-old struck by car in Crescent Springs, police say
Bargain store attracts shoppers and treasure hunters alike
Amelia bargain store attracts shoppers, treasure hunters

Latest News

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis hospitalized for planned intestinal surgery
The photo on the left shows Adler Lara. Walter Lara is shown at the top right, and his car is...
Amber Alert issued for abducted Calif. boy
Greendale, IN kicked off their Fourth of July celebrations with a 5K run Sunday morning.
Greendale kicks off July 4 celebrations with 5K run
Officials suspended rescue operations on Saturday to let workers begin the precarious business...
Crews nearly done drilling for Florida condo demolition