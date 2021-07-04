Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Balloon Glow back at Coney Island

Balloon Glow was started in 1999 by Brian Trapp of Gentle Breeze Hot Air Balloon Company.
Balloon Glow was started in 1999 by Brian Trapp of Gentle Breeze Hot Air Balloon Company.(WXIX)
By Alison Montoya
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Balloon Glow is back at Coney Island tonight.

“We’re really excited bringing it back this year after a pause from Covid-19 last year. This will be our 21st annual Balloon Glow this year,” said Marley Wallace of Coney Island Amusement Park.

Employee Trent Hershman shared Wallace’s excitement for the one-day event, “We’re thrilled to have a lot of families come out and just enjoy all of the beautiful balloons.”

Balloon Glow was started in 1999 by Brian Trapp of Gentle Breeze Hot Air Balloon Company.

The balloons never leave the ground, but they are lit for everyone to see and enjoy.

“We saw the crowd, and the organizers saw the crowd and how well-received it was, so then the next thing you know, here we are,” said Trapp.

Trapp has been piloting hot air balloons for 40 years and said the love for the sport came when he went up in his grandmother’s hot air balloon.

Trapp says Balloon Glow gets you up close to the hot air balloons, and you can talk to the pilots one on one to learn more about the craft.

“As soon as we landed, I saw all the people that thought this was so cool, and I finally worked my way past my fears so I could learn to fly,” said Trapp.

Balloon Glow also featured music, food, and Rozzi’s fireworks over Coney’s Lake Como as the grand finale.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects break into East Price Hill home three times in less than a week
Caught on Camera: Men break into Cincinnati home three times in less than a week
Samuel DuBose/Ray Tensing/FOX19 NOW/file
‘No criminal charges’ against former UC officer in Sam DuBose investigation, feds say
A shooting occurred Wednesday in a case involving US Marshals, according to the Boone County...
Police detail deadly officer-involved shooting in Florence
Sarah Perkins
Warren County teen found safe after missing since last week
8-year-old's condition improves after quadruple shooting
Boy, 8, shot in head in Westwood making ‘miracle’ recovery

Latest News

The statue is of Marian A. Spencer, a community icon who died in 2019.
Statue honoring civil rights activist, community icon revealed at Smale Riverfront Park
ArtsWave hosts yoga at TQL Stadium
ArtsWave hosts yoga at TQL Stadium
ArtsWave held a free yoga with their Arts4Wellness program event at TQL Stadium Saturday morning.
ArtsWave holds free yoga at TQL Stadium
Two puppies were rescued from a hot car in Over the Rhine Saturday afternoon.
2 puppies rescued from hot car in OTR