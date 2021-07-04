Balloon Glow back at Coney Island

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Balloon Glow is back at Coney Island tonight.

“We’re really excited bringing it back this year after a pause from Covid-19 last year. This will be our 21st annual Balloon Glow this year,” said Marley Wallace of Coney Island Amusement Park.

Employee Trent Hershman shared Wallace’s excitement for the one-day event, “We’re thrilled to have a lot of families come out and just enjoy all of the beautiful balloons.”

Balloon Glow was started in 1999 by Brian Trapp of Gentle Breeze Hot Air Balloon Company.

The balloons never leave the ground, but they are lit for everyone to see and enjoy.

“We saw the crowd, and the organizers saw the crowd and how well-received it was, so then the next thing you know, here we are,” said Trapp.

Trapp has been piloting hot air balloons for 40 years and said the love for the sport came when he went up in his grandmother’s hot air balloon.

Trapp says Balloon Glow gets you up close to the hot air balloons, and you can talk to the pilots one on one to learn more about the craft.

“As soon as we landed, I saw all the people that thought this was so cool, and I finally worked my way past my fears so I could learn to fly,” said Trapp.

Balloon Glow also featured music, food, and Rozzi’s fireworks over Coney’s Lake Como as the grand finale.

