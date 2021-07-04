Greendale kicks off July 4 celebrations with 5K run

GREENDALE, IN (WXIX) -The Fourth of July 5K is the kickoff to a long list of events in Greendale celebrating Independence Day.

About 230 runners participated in the race this year just outside Greendale Cabin and Bryan Wagner, a physical education teacher from St. Lawrence, won first place.

“This is a great event. There’s a lot of unity here. It’s awesome,” Wagner said.

The race is a partnership between the city of Greendale, Stuart Road Racing, and Voices of Indiana. The 5K benefits Voices of Indiana, an organization with singers in choirs from all across the tri-state in programs second grade through high school. Voices of Indiana is preparing for a Willy Wonka performance Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

“We are primarily a children’s choir program, but we have an adult chorus, as well. Our mission is to nurture a singer’s heart, soul, and mind,” Susan Herrick, Voices of Indiana Creative Director said.

In addition to fireworks at dusk, a fishing derby and bike/golf cart parade are included in the Greendale 4th of July festivities.

