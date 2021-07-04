Independence Day Forecast

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Say goodbye to our comfortable humidity levels. A shift begins on Sunday with westerly winds bringing in warmer temperatures and higher humidity through mid week. Sunday starts out sunny, but a few clouds will move in by midday. Some portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area could see scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs reach for the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Best chances for rain are between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Partly cloudy and dry on Sunday night. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. You’ll notice the mugginess on Monday when highs reach 90 degrees. We will hold onto the low 90s through Wednesday. Not quite as hot Thursday through Saturday but the humidity sticks around.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.