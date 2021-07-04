Rescuers warn fireworks can cause pets stress, lead to lost animals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For many, the Fourth of July is a time of celebration, but animal rescuers believe it can be difficult for pets who may be scared of fireworks.

According to the American Kennel Club, more pets are reported missing during July 4th weekend than any other time of year. Joseph’s Legacy rescuer Meg Melampy said they see that trend locally.

“Biggest thing we see is that they run away,” Melampy said. “They’ll jump the fence. They’ll go through a hole. They’ll run where they’ve never run before. A lot of found dogs or lost dogs.”

Fireworks are known to frighten some animals and cause them stress and anxiety. Melampy said the best way to keep your pet protected is to keep it inside.

“Let them go out to go potty, but stand right next to them, and keep them on a leash if you don’t have a fence, and get them inside,” she said. “Hopefully they have a good relationship with you and can feed off of your calm.”

Animal experts with the kennel club believe that playing white noise, classical music, or the TV to muffle loud noises can help calm an animal down, which could prevent future problems.

“You can have health issues. You know, have heart conditions or whatever, stress can bring on all kinds of things,” Melampy said.

If your animal continues to struggle even after the fireworks fade away, rescuers said it is best to contact your veterinarian to find out if medication or other methods could make a difference.

Should your animal disappear, Melampy said you should reach out to as many rescues and animal organizations as possible to report your pet missing. She also suggests posting about your lost animal on social media and continuing to monitor those same pages for any sign of your pet.

Per the American Kennel Club, it is a good idea to be prepared by making sure your pet is properly microchipped. The club also suggests making sure your pet has a safe, secure place to hide inside your name.

To learn more about how to keep your animal safe during the holiday, visit the American Kennel Club’s website.

