Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Adams Co. deputies search for missing teenage boy

Conner Whisman, 15, has been missing since Saturday.
Conner Whisman, 15, has been missing since Saturday.(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A teenage boy is missing from Adams County, the deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say Conner Whisman, 15, was last seen Saturday around 9 p.m. at Brush Creek Motorsports.

He is 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weights 170 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Whisman is wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 937-544-2314. Choose option one from the answer menu.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects break into East Price Hill home three times in less than a week
Caught on Camera: Men break into Cincinnati home three times in less than a week
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting that happened in Walnut Hills Friday night.
Police identify victim in fatal Walnut Hills shooting
Deadly motorcycle crash in Clermont County, OSP says
Police at the scene of a child struck by a car in Crescent Springs.
10-year-old struck by car in Crescent Springs, police say
Bargain store attracts shoppers and treasure hunters alike
Amelia bargain store attracts shoppers, treasure hunters

Latest News

One woman is dead after she drowned in Harrison Saturday, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine...
Woman dies after drowning in Harrison Township, sheriff says
Greendale, IN kicked off their Fourth of July celebrations with a 5K run Sunday morning.
Greendale kicks off July 4 celebrations with 5K run
The Ohio Task Force 1 was deployed to Miami-Dade County to help search for victims at the site...
Ohio Task Force One wraps up first day of work at Florida condo collapse site
A man named Neal Moore is canoeing across the country.
Man canoes 7,500 miles across country, makes way to Cincinnati