Adams Co. deputies search for missing teenage boy

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A teenage boy is missing from Adams County, the deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say Conner Whisman, 15, was last seen Saturday around 9 p.m. at Brush Creek Motorsports.

He is 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weights 170 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Whisman is wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 937-544-2314. Choose option one from the answer menu.

