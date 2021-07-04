Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products

FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

USA (WOIO) - Tyson Foods is recalling more than 8 million pounds of chicken products that may be contaminated with Listeria, a bacteria that can be especially dangerous for pregnant women.

The recall includes frozen, fully cooked chicken products made between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Three people have become ill and one has died of infections tied to pre-cooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods, the USDA said. Investigators are looking for others who may have gotten sick after eating the chicken.

Read the full list of products that are subject to recall here and view the labels here.

The affected products are marked with an establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

The bacteria can pose a particular risk for pregnant women, older people, and those with weakened immune systems, the USDA said. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Sometimes those symptoms are preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

If you are in a higher-risk category and experience flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food, the USDA urges you to seek medical care and tell your doctor.

The infection is treated with antibiotics.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects break into East Price Hill home three times in less than a week
Caught on Camera: Men break into Cincinnati home three times in less than a week
Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting that happened in Walnut Hills Friday night.
Police identify victim in fatal Walnut Hills shooting
Deadly motorcycle crash in Clermont County, OSP says
Police at the scene of a child struck by a car in Crescent Springs.
10-year-old struck by car in Crescent Springs, police say
Bargain store attracts shoppers and treasure hunters alike
Amelia bargain store attracts shoppers, treasure hunters

Latest News

In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo
Balloon Glow was started in 1999 by Brian Trapp of Gentle Breeze Hot Air Balloon Company.
Balloon Glow back at Coney Island
A man named Neal Moore is canoeing across the country.
Man canoes 7,500 miles across country, makes way to Cincinnati
The Ohio Task Force 1 was deployed to Miami-Dade County to help search for victims at the site...
Ohio Task Force One wraps up first day of work at Florida condo collapse site