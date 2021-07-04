Veteran suffering from PTSD discusses struggles during 4th of July weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The fireworks aren’t fun for everyone in the Tri-State; many veterans living in and around Cincinnati suffer from PTSD and struggle this time of year.

FOX19 spoke with a Marine Corp veteran about his own struggles with fireworks.

In 2005 the war in Iraq was well underway, and Erlanger resident Sam Deeds was just starting a deployment; it didn’t take long for the now-retired gunnery Sargent to run into trouble.

“For me personally, I got blown up twice in Iraq within 30 days of each other. I was in country 67 days and ended up getting sent home. So, that big boom of that mortar sends that shock right through my body again, and I feel all that all over again,” Deeds recounts.

It’s been 16 years since Deeds suffered a concussion, brain injury, and broken bones, but the memory of those explosions linger in the form of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Like so many other veterans, fireworks explosions can trigger those memories.

“The sudden boom, the concussion of the blast, I still feel that, and I still have that instantaneous reaction, and then it takes me a second to realize I’m home, I’m not getting blown up again, nobody is shooting at me,” says Deeds.

Deeds says if you want to help those with PTSD, give your neighborhood advanced notice before starting your own fireworks display, giving them time to prepare.

“The little stuff isn’t bad. It’s the big mortar stuff that reminds you of that event that happened. So, for me, I would put in my earbuds, grab my phone or a tablet, hunker down in my wife’s closet, which is the central point of our house, and I’d watch movies,” says Deeds.

Without a military base near Cincinnati, Deeds says many people don’t realize the number of veterans that live in the Tri-State but believes the number would surprise people.

“There’s a huge veteran population here, and I would say a lot of those are Vietnam era, but I think the global war on terrorism era as well,” says Deeds.

So this year, think twice before you set off fireworks.

