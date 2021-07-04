Woman dies after drowning in Harrison, sheriff says

HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) -One woman is dead after drowning in the Whitewater River in Harrison on Saturday, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said.

The sheriff says that deputies responded around 12:30 p.m. to the reports of an overturned kayak in the 9100 block of Lawrenceburg Road.

Fire crews sent a boat down the river. Sheriff McGuffey says fire crews then performed CPR on 60-year-old Bobbie Egan, who was inside the kayak but could not resuscitate her.

It is unclear how the kayak was overturned.

Sheriff McGuffey says that Harrison, Whitewater, Miami, and Colerain Township Fire Departments responded and a crew from Bright, Indiana.

