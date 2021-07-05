3 seriously injured in Union Township crash

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Three people were injured, including a 2-year-old girl, after a crash in Union Township Sunday night, according to the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Preliminary investigation revealed 27-year-old Sean Chisenhall was driving eastbound on State Route 450 when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a traffic sign.

Mariah Mauntel, 26, and 2-year-old Nova Chisenhall were passengers in the vehicle.

Chisenhall was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Mauntel was also transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Nova was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. She was in a child safety seat at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Batavia Post.

