It’s Humid Again!

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This morning, be on the lookout for some areas of fog. Monday morning lows drop into the mid to upper 60s. Southwesterly winds will dominate the forecast through most of this week bringing in warmer temperatures and higher humidity. As humidity rises our air quality is declining. There is an Air Quality Alert in effect for several counties across the Tri-State on Monday. You’ll notice the mugginess on Monday afternoon when highs reach 90 degrees.

Some portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area could see scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms over the next several days. Highs reach for the low to mid 90s. Best chances for rain are between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. You’ll notice the mugginess on Monday afternoon when highs reach 90 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny and warm. High temperatures approach the mid 90s with the Heat Index making it feel like 100. We will hold onto the low 90s through Wednesday. Not quite as hot Thursday through Saturday but the humidity sticks around.

