Lawrenceburg football player passes away weeks after cancer diagnosis

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - A team and community are mourning the loss of a young man after he died from stage four kidney cancer Saturday.

Brady Gabbard, 14, was ready to start training for the upcoming football season, but a few weeks ago, he was diagnosed with cancer.

On Monday, just two days after their teammate’s death, the Lawrenceburg High School football team came together in their locker room.

Gabbard’s No. 28 locker remains full of equipment, but the space now feels empty for the team.

Head Coach Ryan Knigga says it was important to get the players together so they could be there for one another.

“There was nothing that I was going to say that was going to make it better today when we got back together, but I think it was important that our team got back together because I think in situations like this, you just need to be around people,” Knigga said.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Lawrenceburg flipped on their stadium lights to give Gabbard one last look down at the stadium from the heavens.

“We thought that would be a beautiful way to celebrate the life of Brady, turning on the football lights,” Knigga said. “It’s where he loved to be.”

There will be a prayer event at Lawrenceburg High School on Tuesday in honor of Gabbard.

