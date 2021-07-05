Man hospitalized after shooting in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is in the hospital, and another has been arrested after a shooting in the Village of Addyston Sunday, deputies say.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office, they, along with Addyston police, responded to the 120 block of 2nd street in the Village for a person shot.

Deputies say they found Travis Middleton suffering from a single gunshot to the lower back that excited his stomach. Middleton was taken to UCMC for treatment.

The suspect has been identified as Dihierry Tucker, 26, according to the sheriff’s office. He has been charged with one count of felonious assault and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

Detectives say Tucker called 911 on himself shortly after the shooting.

Tucker was booked into the Hamilton County Jail a little after 6:30 p.m., according to jail records.

